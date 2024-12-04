Fallout season two starts filming with Walton Goggins back in character

Walton Goggins has slipped back into his Ghoulish guise to start filming the second season of Fallout.

Earlier today, the actor - who also starred in the Alicia Vikander-fronted Tomb Raider film - shared a close up of the show's prosthetic team applying the Ghoul's leathery, nuclear worn skin on Instagram.

"Back in the saddle," Goggins accompanied the post. "Gatdamn it feels good to slip on this skin. I do this shit for the love of the Game."

When promoting Fallout's first season earlier this year, Goggins revealed it took about nine months to get the Ghoul's prosthetics right for the show. Then, when the team eventually landed on the look they wanted, the initial application took five hours. Eventually, however, Fallout's special effects artist Jake Garber managed to cut this down to an hour and 45 minutes.

"I couldn't close my eyes. I had to sit in one place the whole time. So I just would put on a Western and just did research," Goggins said in April, when discussing his Ghoulish ensemble.

Walton Goggins' Instagram post. | Image credit: Walton Goggins/Eurogamer

Fallout was renewed for a second season in April, with showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner later stating the team was "going to be pedal to the metal to get season two out as fast as humanly possible".

"We've got a lot of heavy lifting from season one already done. We have sets, assets, visual effects, that are already done," Wagner said in June. "We are hitting the ground running this season."

It was recently revealed that Home Alone's Macaulay Culkin had joined the cast for season two of Fallout, in a recurring role. Further details on his part remain slim for now, however Culkin is said to be playing "a crazy genius-type character" when the show's second season rolls around.