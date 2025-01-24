Fallout season 2 reportedly adds Marvel actor Kumail Nanjiani to its cast

Kumail Nanjiani has reportedly joined the cast for the second season of Amazon's Fallout series.

That's coming via a recently published newsletter from The InSneider. Amazon has not confirmed Nanjiani's casting, however, it is said the actor - who previously appeared as Kingo the MCU's Eternals film alongside Angelina Jolie - will play "a high-ranking official within the Brotherhood of Steel".

Nanjiani looks set to join the likes of Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan and Walton Goggins - who play wide-eyed vault dweller Lucy, squire of the Brotherhood of Steel Maximus, disgraced (at least, in the eyes of many) Vault-Tec executive Hank MacLean and the gunslinging Ghoul, respectively - when the series makes its return.

In addition Nanjiani, it has also been reported that Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin will be heading to the wastelands for Fallout's second season, allegedly as a "a crazy genius-type character".

Fallout's first season was a huge hit for Amazon, and was quickly picked up for a second season. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy - who executive produce the show via Kilter Films - said they couldn't "wait to blow up the world all over again".

Production on Fallout's second season began in November, and in December Walton Goggins shared a close up of the show's prosthetic team applying the Ghoul's leathery, nuclear worn skin on Instagram.

Earlier this month, devastating wildfires raged across multiple districts of Los Angeles, shutting down production across Hollywood and impacting the filming of Fallout season 2 along with a swathe of other projects.

Following these fires, a number of companies announced donations to help with relief and rebuilding efforts.