Fallout: London mod switches football references to soccer, but fans kick off

A mod has been released for the fan-made Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London to change all football references to soccer.

Fallout: London, unsurprisingly, transports the post-apocalypse of the series to the English capital and has been created by a group of British fans, Team Folon.

That means the mod is full of British references, but the It's A Soccer Ball mod on NexusMods from GrumpyOldNord changes things for American players.

"Are you an American exploring London for the first time and find some of the lingo a bit confusing?" reads the mod description. "Have no fear! The soccer ball is now properly named so as to avoid confusion with a real football."

Not only is the ball itself renamed, but the Football Kit outfit has been changed to Soccer Uniform.

Naturally, this has caused quite a stir.

"Immersion restored," reads one comment on the mod's NexusMods page. "Finally, a good mod on Nexus," reads another.

One comment even suggests to go "full circle and change all the spelling as well. Turn this into a damn salt mine".

Looks like a football to me. | Image credit: GrumpyOldNord

Other comments, presumably from Brits, are more horrified. In fact, fans have tagged the mod as "horror" along with the creator's "humour, joke or just for fun".

There are replies of "Oi govna!" and "R u havin a giggle?", though one takes it a step further: "Reporting this mod for terrorism. Absolutely dastardly behaviour, you deserve a hundred fortnights in the stocks."

It's - mostly - all in good faith. "This is the best troll mod in a long time," wrote one fan.

Of course it's also brought up plenty of comments about the origins of the term soccer - ironically it's from Britain. The sport was known as Association Football, which was shortened to "assoccer" - the name then stuck over in America to differentiate it from what became American Football.

If anything, the popularity of the mod reflects the success of Fallout: London overall. However, it's been an unstable launch with players noting plenty of performance issues.

Team Folon is working on fixes, with an update on the way soon.