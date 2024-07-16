Fallout: London mod cast will include former Speaker of the House John Bercow

Former Speaker of the House John Bercow voices a character in the forthcoming Fallout: London mod.

Bercow was Speaker of the House in the UK Parliament, known for yelling "Order!" at rowdy MPs during his tenure. More recently, you may have spotted him in second season of The Traitors US.

Next he'll make an appearance in Fallout: London as, fittingly, a robot Speaker of the House. His inclusion means he will join the likes of Neil Newbon (Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3), Anna Demetriou (Sophia in A Plague Tale: Requiem), and two Doctor Who actors: Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker.

The mod team made the announcement on its Discord. "Imagine being Fallout: London and feeling so lucky having all the talented voice actors on the team. But then boosting it further with the fact that we have two Doctor Who actors as VAs... then Neil Newbon messages us and also wants a role," wrote project manager Dean "Prilladog" Carter.

"But the cherry on the top? Who better to represent our mod's version of the Speaker of the House, than a Robot version voiced by John Bercow himself."

The announcement includes a short clip of Bercow in action, although it seems his robot is having a bit of trouble - the clip quickly distorts into repeating "order!".

Image credit: Team Folon

And, as VG247 pointed out, while some comments suggested this is an AI rather than Bercow himself, Carter replied shortly: "We don't use AI voices".

Yesterday, the mod's distributor GOG confirmed Fallout: London won't work with versions of the game bought on the Epic Games Store due to its lack of rollback features.

The mod is based on Fallout 4, but set in an alternate London with all-new locations, weapons, and a James Bond twist.