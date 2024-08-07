Fallout: London hotfix still on the way, along with "huge" update

A hotfix for Fallout: London to address crashing issues is still on the way, with developer Team Folon planning a "huge" patch soon after.

The game-size fan-made mod for Fallout 4 set in the English capital released at the end of July, but players have experienced a high number of crashes and issues, including Eurogamer's Ian Higton when he streamed his playthrough.

Soon after, Team Folon promised a fix was on the way and, in a new statement on its Discord, has reiterated its plans for the future.

"We are absolutely blown away by the incredible support from the community for our mod. Your enthusiasm and feedback mean the world to us!" reads the announcement.

"We have some big plans for the future, starting with a hotfix. This hotfix will address some crashes and include essential systems like 'Buffout 4', which will be merged into the mod itself. We've also identified several other fixes that will provide immediate help. Additionally, we'll be explaining certain features we added that might not have been as useful as we thought, so stay tuned for those details.

"The future is bright! We're already working on a HUGE patch that will address all the issues reported in our Discord, as well as a multitude of quest-related and other problems.

"So, the plan is: hotfix first to stop and help with the crashes, then a big patch after."

For now, the team is still offering one-on-one troubleshooting sessions for anyone struggling to get the mod running.

Lastly, Team Folon will be streaming a developer playthrough on Thursday 8th August (tomorrow) at 8pm UK time over on its Twitch channel, offering a look at the development process.

A reminder, too, that players will need to downgrade Fallout 4's next-gen version to get the mod running.