Fallout 2's Drill Sergeant Arch Dornan and Gears of War's Dizzy voice actor dies aged 80

Peter Jason - a Hollywood stalwart known to most gamers as Fallout 2's Drill Sergeant Arch Dornan in Fallout 2 and Gears of War's Dizzy - has died aged 80.

As first reported by Variety, Jason died in his West Hollywood home on Thursday.

In a tribute posted to Gears of War's social media accounts, the team said: "'Got your back like a buttcrack'.

"A legend. Peter Jason, the voice of Dizzy, has moved on. Rest easy, brother."

"Got your back like a buttcrack."



A legend. Peter Jason, the voice of Dizzy, has moved on. Rest easy, brother. pic.twitter.com/Whuk7YNv0B — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) February 21, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Peter Jason, one of the great character actors in cinema, has died," added horror master, John Carpenter. "His first movie was Howard Hawks' RIO LOBO. He was a dear friend and I'll miss him terribly."

Peter Jason, one of the great character actors in cinema, has died. His first movie was Howard Hawks' RIO LOBO. He was a dear friend and I'll miss him terribly. — John Carpenter (@TheHorrorMaster) February 20, 2025 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Beyond games, Jason is perhaps best-known for his roles in Deadwood, 48 Hrs, and Prince of Darkness, although you'll also spot him in movies like Rio Lobo, Impulse, Brewster's Millions, They Live, and Alien Nation. He also guest starred on Murder, She Wrote, The Golden Girls, Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories, and Mad Men.

Thanks, PC Gamer.