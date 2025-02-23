Fallout 2's Drill Sergeant Arch Dornan and Gears of War's Dizzy voice actor dies aged 80
"Rest easy, brother."
Peter Jason - a Hollywood stalwart known to most gamers as Fallout 2's Drill Sergeant Arch Dornan in Fallout 2 and Gears of War's Dizzy - has died aged 80.
As first reported by Variety, Jason died in his West Hollywood home on Thursday.
In a tribute posted to Gears of War's social media accounts, the team said: "'Got your back like a buttcrack'.
"A legend. Peter Jason, the voice of Dizzy, has moved on. Rest easy, brother."
"Peter Jason, one of the great character actors in cinema, has died," added horror master, John Carpenter. "His first movie was Howard Hawks' RIO LOBO. He was a dear friend and I'll miss him terribly."
Beyond games, Jason is perhaps best-known for his roles in Deadwood, 48 Hrs, and Prince of Darkness, although you'll also spot him in movies like Rio Lobo, Impulse, Brewster's Millions, They Live, and Alien Nation. He also guest starred on Murder, She Wrote, The Golden Girls, Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories, and Mad Men.
Thanks, PC Gamer.