F-Zero X soundtrack added to Nintendo Music app

Nintendo has added the brilliant soundtrack to N64 classic F-Zero X to its music app.

The high-speed futuristic racer has a pounding electro-rock soundtrack, with courses like Mute City and Big Blue featuring particularly iconic music.

And now you can listen to them on Nintendo's new music app, made available a couple of weeks back.

I'm a big fan of Dream Chaser, which accompanies the Silence course, those wailing electric guitars matching its intensity of speed.

Still, we need the F-Zero GX on the app next please Nintendo!

Last week, the soundtrack to Wii Sports was added to the app. It's unclear at what cadence Nintendo will be making additions, but if it's weekly then who knows what's next. Can we get Wave Race: Blue Storm too?

Whatever is added, you'll find a full list of available game soundtracks in our Nintendo Music app guide.

F-Zero is certainly having a bit of a renaissance at the moment. First there was battle royale F-Zero 99 for Switch Online that's been regularly updated with new tracks and Satellaview exclusives. Then Nintendo added Game Boy Advance launch game F-Zero: Maximum Velocity to its Switch Online collection.

Most recently, Nintendo followed that up with two more Game Boy Advance F-Zero games, including the Japan-only F-Zero Climax.

Can we dare to dream a new original game could be on the way? Until then, I'd recommend giving indie game Aero GPX a go on Steam.