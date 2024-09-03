Ex-Blizzard president counters Microsoft's multiplatform strategy, stating "consoles will never die"

Ex-Blizzard president Mike Ybarra believes "consoles will never die" and that failing companies are pushing "the narrative that fits for them".

Ybarra replied to comments on X comparing Sony's focus on exclusivity and Microsoft's multiplatform approach for Xbox games.

"If your strategy is to win the living room, you need exclusive hits because winning is both a platform and games perspective," said Ybarra. "Sony knows how to make hits, and how to pick the hits from others to be exclusive. If I was them I would double down right now because the blood in the water is all over the place."

He added later in the thread: "I think those losing push the narrative that fits for them. Consoles will never die in my opinion."

Ybarra also responded to Concord's launch failure and Sony's focus on live-service games: "I would stop the all in approach on this. Players are tired of battle passes and $18 skins."

It's certainly a perceptive series of comments from the ex-Blizzard president, following his departure from the company after Microsoft's $68.7bn acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Indeed, Ybarra has been particularly vocal in the months since his departure, stating he'd like to tip game developers as part of the debate around the price of games, and defending Xbox boss Phil Spencer after the closure of Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks.

Still, it's unusual for Ybarra to be critical of his ex-employer. During his tenure at Blizzard, Ybarra himself was criticised by staff after a disastrous company-wide meeting to discuss an internal employee satisfaction survey.

Microsoft's big release this Christmas will be Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will be followed by a PS5 release in spring 2025.

As for Microsoft failing to compete with exclusives, at PAX West over the weekend Spencer discussed passing over the likes of Destiny and Guitar Hero, admitting "I've made some of the worst game choice decisions".