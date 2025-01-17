Everyone from Ubisoft to the sausage roll-loving Greggs has shared their Nintendo Switch 2 thoughts
Flakey friends.
After eons of waiting, Nintendo has finally debuted its next console. Yes, the Switch 2 - as we can now call it officially - was revealed yesterday, with a brief teaser video full of magnetic Joy-Cons and some really rather yummy noises.
We here at Eurogamer have our own thoughts on Nintendo's reveal (be sure to check out Bertie's feature If Switch 2 is the end of innovative Nintendo, there's much to be sad about and Donlan's one If the Switch 2 is safe, then I'm Jason Statham and I want to star in it, for two sides of the discussion).
But, what of those outside of the EG walls? Well, several have jumped on the Switch 2 train and shared their thoughts, even sausage roll bakery chain Greggs.
Assassin's Creed and Far Cry maker Ubisoft got the ball rolling, with a post on social media proclaiming it was "in love" with Nintendo's upcoming console. It accompanied this with a sparkling heart emoji. Aww.
Nintendo of America's former president Reggie Fils-Aimé, of course, piped up following the Switch 2's reveal. He shared a playful gif of himself from his time at the company.
Current president Doug Bowser also chipped in, sending a reminder that while yes it is very exciting that Nintendo has a new console coming, it also has a new game - Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.
"No way would I forget my favorite guy today! Now normally I’m not much of a tie guy, but I make the exception for Donkey Kong."
Sticking with Nintendo names, former employee Takaya Imamura - who is known for work on series like Star Fox - said the company may have found its "ideal form" with Switch, and its successor is "an evolution" he is sure will boast some "surprising hidden features".
In another post on social media, he playfully teased a Star Fox return on Switch 2, which I would be here for.
Smash Bros' Masahiro Sakurai shared the news with an appreciative "Ooooh!"
Now that we can all officially talk about Switch 2, several developers have confirmed their games will be making the way to the upcoming console.
Vampire Survivors developer Poncle shared its own "update" following Nintendo's reveal yesterday, which led to a post affirming: "That new console looks pretty cool huh?"
"MOUSE: P.I. For Hire on Nintendo Switch 2, anyone?" asked developer Fumi Games with a quizzical emoji.
"LUCID is gonna look amazing on #Switch2" added the Lucid dev.
3D platformer Ruffy and the Riverside will also run "on all SWITCHES!" the team proclaimed following the 2's reveal.
Duolingo Español has also chirped up with an image showing two stuffed toy mascots representing the Switch and Switch 2 consoles. "I hope the new Joy-Cons don't have drift," it wrote.
Last but not least, sausage roll enthusiast Greggs has shared in the Switch 2 hype. How? By sharing a "breaking" news image of its own company evolution, with a "first ever look" at Sausage Roll 2.
And, it looks like a sausage roll.
What are your thoughts on yesterday's Switch 2 announcement? Are you looking forward to Nintendo's chonkier hybrid console, or would you just take a sausage roll right now?