Everyone from Ubisoft to the sausage roll-loving Greggs has shared their Nintendo Switch 2 thoughts

After eons of waiting, Nintendo has finally debuted its next console. Yes, the Switch 2 - as we can now call it officially - was revealed yesterday, with a brief teaser video full of magnetic Joy-Cons and some really rather yummy noises.

We here at Eurogamer have our own thoughts on Nintendo's reveal (be sure to check out Bertie's feature If Switch 2 is the end of innovative Nintendo, there's much to be sad about and Donlan's one If the Switch 2 is safe, then I'm Jason Statham and I want to star in it, for two sides of the discussion).

But, what of those outside of the EG walls? Well, several have jumped on the Switch 2 train and shared their thoughts, even sausage roll bakery chain Greggs.

Nintendo Switch 2 and Mario Kart 9 have been revealed - but questions remain.

Assassin's Creed and Far Cry maker Ubisoft got the ball rolling, with a post on social media proclaiming it was "in love" with Nintendo's upcoming console. It accompanied this with a sparkling heart emoji. Aww.

We're in love 💖 #NintendoSwitch2 pic.twitter.com/dkwGDvVHaA — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) January 16, 2025

Nintendo of America's former president Reggie Fils-Aimé, of course, piped up following the Switch 2's reveal. He shared a playful gif of himself from his time at the company.

pic.twitter.com/kYehVM9j1K — Reggie Fils-Aimé (@Reggie) January 16, 2025

Current president Doug Bowser also chipped in, sending a reminder that while yes it is very exciting that Nintendo has a new console coming, it also has a new game - Donkey Kong Country Returns HD.

"No way would I forget my favorite guy today! Now normally I’m not much of a tie guy, but I make the exception for Donkey Kong."

No way would I forget my favorite guy today! Now normally I'm not much of a tie guy, but I make the exception for Donkey Kong. Happy #DonkeyKong Country Returns HD launch day! pic.twitter.com/0NwdpDFnrt — Doug Bowser (@thetruebowser) January 16, 2025

Sticking with Nintendo names, former employee Takaya Imamura - who is known for work on series like Star Fox - said the company may have found its "ideal form" with Switch, and its successor is "an evolution" he is sure will boast some "surprising hidden features".

任天堂はこれまで数々のゲーム機を生み出してきたが、Switchでついに理想の形を見出したのかもしれない。そして、その進化形として登場したのがSwitch2だと言えるだろう。見た目の変化は乏しいものの、きっと驚きの機能が隠されているに違いない❗️ https://t.co/RVYssxIhDD — 今村孝矢 / Takaya Imamura (@ima_1966) January 16, 2025

In another post on social media, he playfully teased a Star Fox return on Switch 2, which I would be here for.

きっと会える❗️ https://t.co/GeNoOPQiTS — 今村孝矢 / Takaya Imamura (@ima_1966) January 17, 2025

Smash Bros' Masahiro Sakurai shared the news with an appreciative "Ooooh!"

おおっ! https://t.co/2k0XASu4rR — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) January 16, 2025

Now that we can all officially talk about Switch 2, several developers have confirmed their games will be making the way to the upcoming console.

Vampire Survivors developer Poncle shared its own "update" following Nintendo's reveal yesterday, which led to a post affirming: "That new console looks pretty cool huh?"

Image credit: Poncle

"MOUSE: P.I. For Hire on Nintendo Switch 2, anyone?" asked developer Fumi Games with a quizzical emoji.

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire on Nintendo Switch 2, anyone? 🤔 https://t.co/uuo2IWLqTg — MOUSE P.I. For Hire (@mousethegame) January 17, 2025

"LUCID is gonna look amazing on #Switch2" added the Lucid dev.

LUCID is gonna look amazing on #Switch2



Congrats @NintendoAmerica

LUCID is gonna look amazing on #Switch2

Congrats @NintendoAmerica

So excited to see #indiegames thrive on the Switch2! https://t.co/tGSdB3mltU pic.twitter.com/rzQC7JtGJX — LUCID - Wishlist Now On Steam! (@_theMatteBlack) January 16, 2025

3D platformer Ruffy and the Riverside will also run "on all SWITCHES!" the team proclaimed following the 2's reveal.

Our DEMO will be out on February 11.

Our DEMO will be out on February 11.

We put much fun and passion into it! Hope you all will enjoy it😃🤘 — Ruffy and the Riverside🔜 Demo out February 11th (@zocklabs) January 16, 2025

Duolingo Español has also chirped up with an image showing two stuffed toy mascots representing the Switch and Switch 2 consoles. "I hope the new Joy-Cons don't have drift," it wrote.

Ojalá los nuevos Joy-Cons no traigan drift 👍 pic.twitter.com/uIFK6lUkwk — Duolingo Español (@duolingoespanol) January 16, 2025

Last but not least, sausage roll enthusiast Greggs has shared in the Switch 2 hype. How? By sharing a "breaking" news image of its own company evolution, with a "first ever look" at Sausage Roll 2.

And, it looks like a sausage roll.

BREAKING: our first look at Sausage Roll 2! https://t.co/2zwlg78UyZ pic.twitter.com/pN30biRLBx — Greggs (@GreggsOfficial) January 16, 2025

What are your thoughts on yesterday's Switch 2 announcement? Are you looking forward to Nintendo's chonkier hybrid console, or would you just take a sausage roll right now?