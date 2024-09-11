Every PS5 Pro enhanced games listed
Which games will be enhanced on the PlayStation 5 Pro?
Alongside the PlayStation 5 Pro's reveal came a list of enhanced games, which will all see improvements on the upcoming console.
Through a free software update, this enhancement will ensure these games take full advantage of the PlayStation 5 Pro's improved features, such as advanced ray tracing and a GPU that enables up to 45 percent faster rendering. All of these games will gain the title of 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' too to help you identify them.
So take a look at the list of every PS5 Pro enhanced games down below to see if your favourite game is receiving an upgrade on the upcoming console.
Below lie all of the PS5 enhanced games which have been announced so far:
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed: Shadows
- Demon's Souls
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- The Crew Motorfest
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered
Sony has promised that more games will receive PlayStation 5 enhancement down the line, so keep an eye on this list if one of your favourite games is missing as we'll be updating it whenever a new 'PS5 Pro Enhanced' title is announced.