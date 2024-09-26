Every Automaton and ability in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom listed

Automatons are handy little robots you can use to cause some chaos in battle during Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

First, however, you need to know how to get an Automaton, because, unlike Echoes where it's one-and-done, there's a number of steps you need to complete for nearly every Automaton in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This can include finding a specific item or completing an additional side quest. You also need to complete the 'Automaton Engineer Dampé' side quest!

Take a look at our in-progress all Automatons list down below, so you can start learning how to get every Automaton in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Watch us battle Guzzlord - one of the Ultra Beasts in Pokémon GoWatch on YouTube

If you'd like us to continue being your Navi, check out our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough.

All Automatons listed: How to get every Automaton in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom Below lie all of the Automatons we've found so far in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, including their abilities and how to unlock them: Automaton Ability Side Quest Requirement Techtite Able to blast away nearby monsters when performing a jump Automaton Engineer Dampé Show Dampé the Tektite and Mothula Echoes Tocktorok Shoots fireworks Octorok style Explosions Galore! Complete 'The Firework Artist'

Show Dampé the Octorok and Firework Echoes Gizmol Uses music and dance to scatter groups of monsters Performance Artist Show Dampé the Zol Echo

Get Prismatic Music Box by winning middle course flag race at Hyrule Ranch High-Teku Baba Will eat nearby monsters, but also any Rupees and items they carry Endless Stomach Show Dampé the Deku Baba Lv. 2 Echo

Obtain from the acorn mini-game in western Hyrule Field Roboblin Attacks enemies using its blade Chop 'em in Two Show Dampé the Sword Moblin Echo

Obtain the Hierloom Katana from Slumber Dojo by finishing six training sessions Image credit: Eurogamer/Nintendo