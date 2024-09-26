Every Automaton and ability in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom listed
How to get every Automaton in Echoes of Wisdom.
Automatons are handy little robots you can use to cause some chaos in battle during Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
First, however, you need to know how to get an Automaton, because, unlike Echoes where it's one-and-done, there's a number of steps you need to complete for nearly every Automaton in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This can include finding a specific item or completing an additional side quest. You also need to complete the 'Automaton Engineer Dampé' side quest!
Take a look at our in-progress all Automatons list down below, so you can start learning how to get every Automaton in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.
All Automatons listed: How to get every Automaton in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom
Below lie all of the Automatons we've found so far in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, including their abilities and how to unlock them:
|Automaton
|Ability
|Side Quest
|Requirement
|Techtite
|Able to blast away nearby monsters when performing a jump
|Automaton Engineer Dampé
|Show Dampé the Tektite and Mothula Echoes
|Tocktorok
|Shoots fireworks Octorok style
|Explosions Galore!
|Complete 'The Firework Artist'
Show Dampé the Octorok and Firework Echoes
|Gizmol
|Uses music and dance to scatter groups of monsters
|Performance Artist
|Show Dampé the Zol Echo
Get Prismatic Music Box by winning middle course flag race at Hyrule Ranch
|High-Teku Baba
|Will eat nearby monsters, but also any Rupees and items they carry
|Endless Stomach
|Show Dampé the Deku Baba Lv. 2 Echo
Obtain from the acorn mini-game in western Hyrule Field
|Roboblin
|Attacks enemies using its blade
|Chop 'em in Two
|Show Dampé the Sword Moblin Echo
Obtain the Hierloom Katana from Slumber Dojo by finishing six training sessions
Automatons in Zelda Echoes of Wisdom explained
Before you can start collecting Automatons, however, you first need to unlock the ability to use them in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. To do so you'll need to complete the 'Automaton Engineer Dampé' side quest, which, for us, became available after completing the Hyrule Castle dungeon.
You'll find Dampé encountering some Crow-related trouble just north of Hyrule Ranch ,which is where the 'Automaton Engineer Dampé' side quest will begin. Once you've completed this side quest, you'll gradually unlock the others which will help you expand your Automaton collection.
Now onto the Automatons themselves and there's two important facts to remember when using. Firstly, Automatons can break and, if this happens, you'll need to return to Dampé so he can fix them. If you want an Automaton repaired, you'll have to exchange a number of Monster Stones with Dampé. You should have a number going spare already as Monster Stones can be found in a number of chests around Hyrule.
The second is that Zelda must wind up Automatons before they can work. This can take some time, which means it's always best to do the winding up in a place where Zelda is safe from attack. Luckily, there are a couple of Smoothie recipes which will speed up the winding process and you can find them all in our Smoothies and Potions recipe list.
With these two facts in mind, it's always best to consider whether using an Automaton is a good idea before entering combat and what you want to actually use it for. While useful, Automatons lack the speed of Echo creation nor do you have never-ending supply. Selecting the wrong Automaton could easily lead to it breaking and you have to return to Dampé shame faced. Even worse, Zelda could lose an awful lot of hearts simply because she's ambushed while winding one up. Some Automatons also have a nasty side effect you should take into account, such as the High-Teku Baba eating the items and Rupees a monster carries while killing. One Automaton to avoid if you're Rupee or item hunting.
Best of luck using the Automatons and, if you'd like some more help, visit our Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom walkthrough!