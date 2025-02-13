Even Josef Fares doesn't know what's happening with the It Takes Two film adaptation

Cast your mind back three years ago, and you may recall that Hazelight's co-op platformer It Takes Two was set to join the list of video games getting a film adaptation. It was then said that Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was attached to the project, while Pat Casey and Josh Miller - the writing duo behind dj2's live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies - were working on its big screen adaptation.

Since then, however, news of It Takes Two's film release has been little to none. And, it turns out it is not just us who have been left in the dark about the adaptation's status. Even Hazelight founder Josef Fares is none the wiser when it comes to It Takes Two: The Movie.

"Hollywood, there's so much bullshit," Fares told Eurogamer during a preview for the studio's upcoming release, Split Fiction. "I think 90 percent of the meetings are actually bullshit, and ten percent are what actually happens."

Despite this, Fares is still on board with an It Takes Two film adaptation of some sort, even if his hopes for it ever getting off the ground "are not so high" right now.

"The thing is, there's a lot of talk, but not a lot of walk," he says. "I don't know what's going on. Hopefully something. It would be cool to get something out of it, but my hopes are not so high. Obviously, there's a lot of talk, but you have to have the people that get shit done.

"If I would be really involved in it, it would happen. I just need a couple of months in LA, and I'll make it happen. I don't have the time... but, I would make shit happen. That's my job."

As for whether Fares can picture the hulking Dwayne Johnson as one of It Takes Two's shrunken down doll-like leads, that's a no. In fact, it's a "no, no, no" for Johnson as either May or Cody. "He probably doesn't even know what the project is like," Fares said. "Maybe it's just his company, or something."

Image credit: Hazelight

Back in October, Hazelight announced It Takes Two had sold a rather impressive 20m copies since its release in 2021.

As for Split Fiction, that's set to arrive on 6th March, across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. For more on how the game is shaping up, you can check out Eurogamer's Split Fiction preview here.

This article is based on a preview oppurtunity for Split Fiction based in Los Angeles, for which EA covered travel and accomodation.