Eurogamer's headed off for Christmas

Phew. You know how people say 'I can't believe it's been a year since...' Well, this year it really feels like it's been a year.

2024 has been another turbulent 12 months for the video games industry, with fresh challenges and unexpected changes for many. But as I'm sat here reading through the responses to our Reader's Top 50 vote, I'm reminded how much we've still had to be thankful of.

The list you've voted for is bursting with creative brilliance, and some of the responses for why you've voted for them are truly touching. You describe experiences which have connected us with others, evoked nostalgia for games of old, and sparked memories of playing alongside people or pets no longer with us. And you have also mentioned games that have now forged fresh memories - sharing our favourite past-time with our own next generations.

Eurogamer is headed off on its Christmas holiday after today, but we'll have daily treats to share with you until we're back on 2nd January. As well as your top 50, we'll share our staff picks and our Game of the Year. There's our annual Newcast Quiz of the Year, a festive What We've Been Playing, and we've already begun our Games of 2024 feature series, celebrating some of our favourite gaming moments of the past 12 months.

Thank you for all of your support this year. 2025 looks utterly bonkers, and if half of what we're expecting to arrive actually makes it, things are certainly looking bright indeed.

Until then, I'll wish you all a safe and happy end to the year - and thanks, as always, for reading.