Newscast: Is The Last of Us the best video game adaptation ever?

Arcane conversation.

Tom Phillips avatar
Tom Phillips
Published on
The Last of Us.

Hello and welcome to the Eurogamer Newscast, which this week is all about the best (and worst) video game adaptations. We've all been watching The Last of Us which has become a properly massive TV event - but it's not the first great video game adaptation by any means.

Is it the best? It's certainly up there - though there's strong competition already from things like Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and The Witcher series, and the wonderful League of Legends animation Arcane. Beyond those? We have some personal favourites - you'll have to listen to find out which.

Joining me to pick out our highlights and lowlights are Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy, and yes, the Chris Barrie-starring Angelina Joie Tomb Raider film does indeed get a mention.

Eurogamer Newscast: Is The Last of Us the best video game adaptation ever?

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Eurogamer.net Merch