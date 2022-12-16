If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Newscast: Eurogamer News Quiz of the Year 2022!

Annual this knowledge would come in handy.
News by Tom Phillips
Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022!

Ho ho ho and welcome to the Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022! As the video games industry begins to hibernate over the holidays, we're still here for one last look back at the biggest headlines of 2022 - and of course, as we're all about games, we turn this into a game as well.

From Microsoft's attempted Activision Blizzard takeover to Sony's PlayStation 5 price rise, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 hack to the return of Silent Hill - we cover it all, with some Elden Ring underwear too.

Going head to head in the Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022 are our faithful news elves - Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan - and of course, if you're listening or watching at home, do join in. The format is simple! 22 questions on 2022, all based around news stories we've reported over the year. How much can you remember? We're about to find out!

The Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022!
Eurogamer.net Merch