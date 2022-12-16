Newscast: Eurogamer News Quiz of the Year 2022!

Ho ho ho and welcome to the Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022! As the video games industry begins to hibernate over the holidays, we're still here for one last look back at the biggest headlines of 2022 - and of course, as we're all about games, we turn this into a game as well.

From Microsoft's attempted Activision Blizzard takeover to Sony's PlayStation 5 price rise, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 hack to the return of Silent Hill - we cover it all, with some Elden Ring underwear too.

Going head to head in the Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022 are our faithful news elves - Ed Nightingale, Victoria Kennedy and Liv Ngan - and of course, if you're listening or watching at home, do join in. The format is simple! 22 questions on 2022, all based around news stories we've reported over the year. How much can you remember? We're about to find out!

Watch on YouTube The Eurogamer Newscast News Quiz of the Year 2022!