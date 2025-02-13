This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we look ahead at 2025 on PlayStation 5, in the wake of last night's State of Play. If you tuned in for big games, you were well served. But if you wanted to see exclusive first-party PlayStation titles... well, it's clear there's something of a lull right now in Sony's pipeline.

It makes for an interesting 2025 for Sony's console, which is set to benefit from Microsoft's cross-platform publishing push ramping up to new levels, just as PlayStation itself cancels several in-development live-service projects. And while the reveal of Saros, the next game from Returnal developer Housemarque, was a welcome high point of last night's show, it won't arrive until 2026.

It seems likely we'll see Bungie's Marathon this year on PS5, alongside PlayStation's other confirmed big hitters: Death Stranding 2 and Ghost of Yotei. Fairgame$ hasn't been cancelled yet, and there's a chance Marvel's Wolverine makes it before 2026 too. But stack them against Age of Empires 2, Age of Mythology Retold, Forza Horizon 5, The Outer Worlds 2, Ninja Gaiden 4, Ninja Giden 2 Black and whatever else from Xbox's back catalogue Microsoft seems poised to confirm - and PlayStation Studios' plans for the year only seem quieter.

Joining me this week to discuss all of that are Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy.