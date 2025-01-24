Xbox Developer Direct - four promising games also coming to PlayStation

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss the January 2025 Xbox Developer Direct, and its various games coming soon to Xbox... as well as PC, and nearly all on PlayStation 5 too.

Microsoft's show featured the multiplatform Doom: The Dark Ages, Ninja Gaiden 4, the shadow-dropped Ninja Gaiden 2: Black and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, all of which proved the company's new mantra that everything is an Xbox. Only Compulsion Games' South of Midnight will be an Xbox console exclusive (at least for now).

But does any of that matter, really - especially as on Xbox you can get all those games on Xbox Game Pass? And what were our thoughts about what was shown? Joining me this week are Ed Nightinale and Victoria Kennedy to discuss Microsoft's latest showing that promises a strong start from Xbox Game Studios to the year.