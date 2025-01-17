This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, there's only one story in town: Nintendo's long-awaited unveiling of Switch 2.

Today's video laid out the bare bones of Switch 2, and it looked exactly as expected: like a slightly-larger Switch with an extra button and mysterious optical sensors. We also got a very brief look at a new Mario Kart, which looks... like a Mario Kart game. If anything, today's video only prompted more questions.

What will Mario Kart 9's main new feature be? Today's gameplay snippet - while brief - offered up a couple of intriguing clues. And when will Switch 2 actually arrive? Well, between the announcement of a proper Nintendo Direct in April and the console's upcoming public hands-on tour, we think there's a relatively narrow window. Joining me this week to discuss everything we saw - as well as what we're still waiting to hear about - are Ed Nightinale and Victoria Kennedy.

