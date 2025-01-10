Everything we learned this week about Switch 2

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we round up the current deluge of leaks surrounding Nintendo's under-wraps Switch 2.

Nintendo has now acknowledged the fact that dummy Switch 2 models are being publicly shown off by accessories manufacturers, and while these may not be based on access to the actual system, there's little doubt now that we've seen the gist. (Even Nintendo is saying the leaks are "not official" rather than simply inaccurate.) A full reveal now feels imminent.

Also this week, we discuss the increasingly troubled Assassin's Creed publisher Ubisoft, which has just delayed the series' next entry for a second time while it issues cryptic messages suggesting the company is about to be taken private, sold, or something else just as monumental. What is going on - and how has Assassin's Creed Shadows become the most pivotal game in Ubisoft's history? Joining me this week to discuss are Ed Nightinale, Victoria Kennedy and Vikki Blake.