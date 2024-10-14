Nintendo has announced new hardware, but it's not Switch 2

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast, we discuss Nintendo's big new hardware announcement - and no, it's not Switch 2.

Despite months of frenzied rumour that Nintendo was ready to reveal its next-generation Switch, the company instead revealed... Alarmo, a new interactive alarm clock. It costs £90/$100, and is currently only available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Alarmo looks fun enough, and I love that Nintendo has wrong-footed everyone's expectations with a left-field new product once again. (Remember Ring Fit? Remember Labo?) On the other - what exactly is the point? Apart from the fact that alarm clocks are found on every smart device you already own, why is Nintendo launching this specific product? And why now? Joining me this week are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy to discuss.