Newscast: Eurogamer News Quiz of the Year 2024

Ho-ho-hello! And welcome to our annual Newscast quiz for the festive season: Eurogamer's big News Quiz of the Year 2024.

From lawsuits to layoffs, alarm clocks to Switch 2 leaks, it has been another non-stop year. We've published nearly 4000 news stories since January began. But now, we've boiled it all down to this: 24 questions covering 2024.

It's time to find out how much of this year you remember - and how Eurogamer's own news team did recalling the stories we all wrote. (Spoiler: once again, things get competitive.)

If you'd like to join along at home, please do! We begin with 12 questions based on stories this year (one from each month of the year), some general knowledge (also about video game news), and then a smattering of headlines from just the past few weeks with missing words for our contestants to try and fill in.

Joining me for one last time this year are Eurogamer's Ed Nightingale and Victoria Kennedy. Please enjoy, and we'll see you for much more news in 2025!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Newscast: Eurogamer News Quiz of the Year 2024Watch on YouTube