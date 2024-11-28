Epic's latest free game now live and two more for next week officially revealed

Thursday is upon us, meaning the Epic Games Store's latest freebie is now live - and to coincide with its arrival, Epic has revealed the next two games it'll be making free in seven days time.

First up for those wanting immediate amusement is developer Blowfish's Brotato, which is free to download right now until next Thursday, 5th December. It's a top-down arena shooter roguelite in which players, in the role of the titular potato, fend off alien hordes using up to six weapons at a time. Regrettably, I can't give you Eurogamer's verdict on it seeing as we haven't revewied it, but I can tell you it's currently rated Overwhelmingly Positive on Steam.

As for next week's Epic freebies - which take over from Brotato in seven days time - you'll be getting public transportation shenanigans in Stillalive Studios' Bus Simulator 21, plus some family friendly sci-fi action-adventure in TT Games' Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The latter, if you're unfamiliar, is a Lego-ised retelling of all three Star Wars movie trilogies, combined with some exploration and collectible gathering across a large selection of open-world planets. Eurogamer editor-in-chief Tom Phillips called The Skywalker Saga "humourous if simple fun" in his 2022 review, noting, however, that its open-world elements "held less pull."

Still, if it's freebies you want, Brotato is your current Epic Games Store treat, with Bus Simulator 21 and The Skywalker Saga taking its place starting next Thursday, 5th December.