Epic Games Store has more PC players than ever - 295 million, in fact

295 million PC players have used Epic Games Store in the last year, up 25 million from 2023, and 898 million are using Epic cross-platform accounts - that's up 94 million. Together, we've run up 2.68 billion hours of playtime.

The Epic Games Store Year in Review also reveals players "have more games to play, with the store's catalogue expanding with 1,100 new games thanks to the continued adoption of Self-Publishing Tools and opt-in programs that empower devs to take 100 percent of all revenue".

Epic also stressed that its Free Games Program - which has now been run for five consecutive years - has stocked player libraries with "over $2000 worth of great PC titles across 89 giveaways", and will continue on PC and mobile in 2025.

Daily Active Users (DAU) also hit a new high at 37.2 million, although the peak Monthly Active Users (MAU) fell from 75 million last year to 74 million. Daily Active Users, however, increased 6 percent to 31.5 million, with Monthly Active Users similarly increasing by 6 percent to 67.2 million.

As for the top games on Epic Games Store by player spend and engagement? That's Genshin Impact, Rocket League, Honkai Star Rail, GTA 5, and Fortnite.

Addressing developers directly, Epic also reiterated its position on revenue sharing and third-party payment solutions, and revealed its Now on Epic program will run for a further year, until 31st January, 2026, including mobile games.

"We’ve stated that when you succeed we succeed, and the ways developers are succeeding on the Store continues to evolve beyond our traditional measure of third-party revenue we see from our native payment solution," Epic Games said.

"It's not only growth in [daily active users] and [monthly active users] that highlight how big the market opportunity is on the Epic Game Store, but third-party gametime as well, which grew from 2.41 Billion hours in 2023, to 2.68 Billion in 2024; a 11 per cent increase year over year."

Exactly a year after the Walt Disney Company announced it was acquiring a $1.5bn USD stake in Epic Games and launched a multi-year partnership to create an "expansive and open games and entertainment universe connected to Fortnite", the Fortnite x Disney collaboration event has reportedly moved into a "stable" build.

Whilst it remains unclear, what, exactly, the collaboration will be, noted Fortnite leaker HypeX said the status change likely comes because "they probably made a lot of progress and moved into the next roadmap milestone".