Enjoy 8-inches of Lego Shadow the Hedgehog this October

Lego has revealed a new set in the Sonic the Hedgehog line, this time a bust of nemesis Shadow the Hedgehog.

The set is over eight inches tall, consisting of 720 pieces, and will be released on 1st October for £59.99.

It "captures the bold colouring and fierce expressions of Shadow" reads the description and is specifically made for adults as a display piece.

There are Easter eggs in the build too, like a Chaos Emerald and gold rings.

The Shadow the Hedgehog bust joins the rest of the Sonic range, which already includes a Shadow minifigure in both the Shadow the Hedgehog Escape and Super Sonic vs. Egg Drillster sets.

The October release date is just ahead of Sonic x Shadow Generations, which releases on 25th October across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (Steam). That's ahead of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film in which Shadow will appear, reportedly played by Keanu Reeves.

Physical pre-orders are open and will include a reversible cover for players to switch to the (superior) Japanese cover art.

I went hands-on with Sonic x Shadow Generations recently and described it as "the best of 00s Sonic with a big dash of nostalgia".

Image credit: Lego

In other Lego news, Fortnite sets are on the way, including a £90 Battle Bus and minifigures including Jonesy, Adventure Peely, and more.

Another Lego Mario set has also been revealed, this time based on Mario and Yoshi from SNES classic Super Mario World.