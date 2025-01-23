Endless Legend 2 is a fantasy 4X where players are at the mercy of shifting seasons and monstrous tides

Amplitude Studios, the developer behind historical 4X Humankind and the Endless series of games, has announced it's revisiting its other 4X title - the fantasy themed Endless Legend - for a fully fledged sequel launching into PC early access soon.

Endless Legend 2 aims to take the critically acclaimed turn-based, hex-based strategy action of the 2014 original and push it to "new heights". Core to these ambitions is a new seasons and tidefalls system promising to "dramatically transform" Endless Legend 2's doomed ocean world of Saiadha as a game of exploration, expansion, and domination unfolds.

"As the water goes down, the environment itself becomes both an obstacle and a chance for discovery," the developer explains. "Players will have to adapt to these constant shifts, confront ancient threats, and uncover the secrets buried deep within Saiadha. Each cataclysm brings new dangers, but also unique opportunities."

Endless Legend 2 will initially feature four unique factions as part of its early access release, each promising their own "distinct philosophies, strengths, and play styles" and offering asymmetric styles of play. Amplitude says two additional factions are set to join upon its full release.

There's no launch date for Endless Legend 2 just yet, but Amplitude is currently targeting "early 2025". Fans of the studio eager to join in its test phase prior to its early access arrival can sign up to Amplitude's Insider programme via its website.

Endless Legend 2 marks Amplitude's first release since splitting from former owner Sega last year. "This decision allows us to be more agile in our approach while continuing to shape the vision that we've had from the beginning," studio director Romain de Waubert de Genlis said at the time, "empowering us to push boundaries and be closer than ever to our community."