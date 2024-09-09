Embracer-owned studio Lost Boys Interactive impacted by another round of layoffs

Embracer-owned studio Lost Boys Interactive is facing another round of layoffs.

Writing on LinkedIn, the studio said it had "made the very difficult decision to reduce our overall headcount in accordance with local laws and consultation processes". It noted Lost Boys needed to "adapt to shifting market conditions" within the video game industry, which has seen multiple layoffs and studio closures in recent years.

Lost Boys said it is "committed to supporting our affected staff in finding new positions as quickly as possible". Additionally, Lost Boys will "collaborate with other studios and recruiters to help connect them with job opportunities" (thanks, VGC).

"Today is a challenging day for Lost Boys Interactive as we face the difficult decision to reduce our workforce," says Shaun Nivens, CEO of Lost Boys Interactive.

"We recognize the impact of this decision on our team members, who have contributed greatly to our success. Decisions involving staff reductions are never made lightly, and this action was taken only after considering all other options. We are committed to supporting them in every way we can during this transition."

The studio was acquired by Gearbox in 2022, which at the time was a subsidiary of Swedish conglomerate Embracer. Prior to its acquisition by Gearbox, Lost Boys contributed to the likes of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (pictured above), Visual Concepts' WWE 2K22 and PUBG.

In January of this year, Lost Boys confirmed it had made a number of reductions in its staff. Then, in March, Embracer entered an agreement to sell Gearbox Interactive to Take-Two. However, Embracer retained Lost Boys following this deal.