If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elderly couple wins at Wii Bowling tournament in wholesome gaming moment

Colour mii impressed.

Elderly couple wins at Wii Bowling tournament
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on

You may remember the Wii being marketed as a console for everyone and it seems that motto is still going strong.

Over the weekend an elderly couple competed in a Wii Bowling tournament in France and won.

Jeanine (96) and Gilbert (85) competed representing their retirement home at a Wii Bowling LAN hosted by Gamers Assembly.

Watch on YouTube
Nintendo Switch Sports - Overview Trailer

Wii Bowling was, of course, one of the handful of minigames included in Wii Sports, a pack-in game launched along with the console.

Now, a wholesome clip of the pair winning has been shared by esports reporter Jake Lucky.

The video sees Jeanine lining up her final shot before nailing a perfect strike. The crowd goes wild! It's adorable!

A further clip shows the pair receiving their award, wonderfully styled as a Wii remote emerging from a bowling pin.

It's proof that you're never too old to play games, compete, or follow your dreams.

Bowling did return in Nintendo Switch Sports, which includes a 16 player online battle mode. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan was a fan of the package when he reviewed it last year.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch