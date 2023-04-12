Elderly couple wins at Wii Bowling tournament in wholesome gaming moment
Colour mii impressed.
You may remember the Wii being marketed as a console for everyone and it seems that motto is still going strong.
Over the weekend an elderly couple competed in a Wii Bowling tournament in France and won.
Jeanine (96) and Gilbert (85) competed representing their retirement home at a Wii Bowling LAN hosted by Gamers Assembly.
Wii Bowling was, of course, one of the handful of minigames included in Wii Sports, a pack-in game launched along with the console.
Now, a wholesome clip of the pair winning has been shared by esports reporter Jake Lucky.
The video sees Jeanine lining up her final shot before nailing a perfect strike. The crowd goes wild! It's adorable!
This is @GamersAssembly who hosts some of the largest LANs in France. Jeanine and Gilbert were a duo representing for their retirement home— Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 11, 2023
Appreciate the team letting me share ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2nD22awWUn
A further clip shows the pair receiving their award, wonderfully styled as a Wii remote emerging from a bowling pin.
GGWP à Jeanine et Gilbert de la Villa Bury qui remportent la Finale @SilverGeekFR et repartent avec le Trophée des Seniors @NvelleAquitaine ! 🏆— Gamers Assembly (@GamersAssembly) April 8, 2023
Un grand MERCI à tous nos participants, l'ambiance à la #GA2023 était incroyable. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/xJ8HqIdOye
It's proof that you're never too old to play games, compete, or follow your dreams.
Bowling did return in Nintendo Switch Sports, which includes a 16 player online battle mode. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan was a fan of the package when he reviewed it last year.