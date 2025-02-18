Elder Scrolls 6 developer offers "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to appear as a character in the game

If you are one of the many eagerly awaiting Elder Scrolls 6 - which was first announced all the way back in 2018 - well, I am sorry to say I don't have a release date for you just yet. But, what I do have is word of an opportunity to create an NPC for the upcoming game instead.

This opportunity comes as part of a Make-A-Wish charity auction, which went live last night.

"Calling all gamers and fantasy fans," the auction description begins. "This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalise yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls 6."

The description continues: "The Elder Scrolls series, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is renowned for its vast open worlds, deep lore, and immersive storytelling. With this exclusive experience, you'll work with the developers to create a custom character that will appear in the game, leaving your mark on the legendary franchise."

If this sounds like something you want to get involved with, you can head over to the auction page here. A quick heads up, though, the minimum you can bid is $10,450.

We're offering one lucky winner the chance to create an NPC for The Elder Scrolls VI to benefit Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.



Winning bid will go directly to Make-A-Wish so they can keep granting wishes.



Visit their silent auction to bid: https://t.co/bg05XAtszg pic.twitter.com/z6EMmkpZ4V — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) February 17, 2025 Manage cookie settings To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

The upcoming Elder Scrolls 6 has been long in the pipeline. As I've already said, it was first announced over six years ago. At the time of its reveal, Bethesda was keen to make sure everyone knew Elder Scrolls 6 was still a way out, and said it was in pre-production (although we do know it will be released before Fallout 5). Then, back in 2021, Bethesda said Elder Scrolls 6 was in a design phase.

The studio's Todd Howard has since said he wished he had been a little more casual with the game's announcement. Additionally, in October 2023, Skyrim's lead designer Bruce Nesmith said Bethesda announced Elder Scrolls 6 when it did in a bid to appease any angry mobs which had their "pitchforks and torches" out, desperate to know more.

"But I'm betting you won't hear much in the way of details until a good six months before release," Nesmith said at the time.

So, do you fancy turning yourself into an Elder Scrolls 6 NPC?