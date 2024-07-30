The Yelough Anix Tunnel in Elden Ring is a location in the Hallowed Snowfield (west side of the Mountaintops of the Giants).

Once you've safely made your way through this Elden Ring tunnel you'll be faced with a familiar, but still tricky, boss - Astel Stars of Darkness.

Here's our Elden Ring Yelough Anix Tunnel walkthrough including how to beat Astel Stars of Darkness.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elden Ring Yelough Anix Tunnel walkthrough

They are located on the west side of the area, just a few meters south of the Yelough Anix Ruins. Here is the location on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Inside, use the elevator, activate the Site of Grace 'Yelough Anix Tunnel' and continue through the corridor leading north.

You will come to a passage with a wooden door (it cannot be opened from this side) and a hole. Let yourself fall down.

At the bottom you can collect 3x Freezing Grease from a corpse and flatten the first miner. Follow the adjacent passage into the large room.

This mine mainly contains a supply of high-quality materials. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Kill the workers, take 1x Golden Rune (10) from the corpse on the left and go down the ladder.

A Lesser Alabaster Lord lies in wait for you at the bottom and drops his Alabaster Lord’s Sword. Defeat the two workers in the north-east corner and loot the surrounding area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

There is 1x Rune Arc and 1x Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone. In the western tunnel we find 2x Smithing Stone (8) and once more in the southern area.

Now take the ladder back up and jump to the other side in a northerly direction. Follow the passage into a room with a ladder and a worker.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Kill him, collect 1x Somber Smithing Stone (8), 6x Explosive Stone Clump from the corpse and climb the ladder to the top, where you will find 1x Smithing Stone (8).

After the second ladder, you'll end up in a room where another Lesser Alabaster Lord waits. Flatten the guy, collect 1x Hero's Rune (5) from the corpse, 1x Smithing Stone (8) on the left and 1x Somber Smithing Stone (9) and 1x Somber Smithing Stone (8) on the right.

The road to the boss is not far away. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Towards the west, use the wooden door to open a shortcut to the Site of Grace. The boss of the tunnels awaits us behind the large wooden gate.

How to beat Astel Stars of Darkness in Yelough Anix Tunnel in Elden Ring

Astel, Star of Darkness is the boss in Yelough Anix Tunnel.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

We already know this enemy type as Astel Naturalborn of the Void.

The creature's behavior has not changed, so consult the linked page for further analysis of the moveset.

Astel has powerful spells. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In a nutshell: Astel is susceptible to headshots, which are relatively easy to apply (the head hangs low enough, after all).

When approaching, be careful with the laser beam that the boss shoots and with the tail that comes crashing down on you as you run towards it.

The stance can be broken with hits to the head. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In close combat, it's his grapples that you need to watch out for. Every now and then he teleports away and appears somewhere else so that he can follow up with long-range attacks.

After half of his HP bar, he does this anyway and creates a meteor shower. Avoid the meteors by dodging to the side, several times in a row, or by sprinting.

Your reward for defeating them are 120,000 Runes and the Meteorite of Astel spell.

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.