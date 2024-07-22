The Wyndham Catacombs in Elden Ring are a location on the Altus Plateau on the border with Gelmir.

There are a couple of Leyndell Knights waiting for you in this Elden Ring Catacomb, and at the very end is a fierce foe - an Erdtree Burial Watchdog.

Here's our Elden Ring Wyndham Catacombs walkthrough and we show you how to beat the Wyndham Catacombs Erdtree Burial Watchdog.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elden Ring Wyndham Catacombs walkthrough

First, visit the Wyndham Ruins, which are located northeast of the Sage's Cave.

Fight your way uphill through the ruins in a north-westerly direction and you will discover the entrance to the catacombs in a rock face:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Activate the Site of Grace 'Wyndham Catacombs' and turn right before the boss door. Be careful with the trap, it shoots lightning arrows.

Stand on the platform that acts as an elevator and go down, facing west. You can jump onto a ledge and find 1x Grave Glovewort (5) there.

The lower passage leads into a room with guillotines, which you run past to eliminate more enemies at the back before they can pester you with their lightning spells.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Collect 1x Grave Glovewort (4) and follow the corridor south to two more gnomes guarding 1x Grave Glovewort (5) and a passageway.

The latter leads into a flooded vault with blobs on the ceiling. They will fall on your head if you are not careful.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Fight your way through and pick 1x Ghost Glovewort (6). At the end of the area is a Leyndell Knight, guarding not only a Grave Glovewort (4), but also a ladder.

In the corridor above, avoid the trap on the floor and you can spend a Swordstone Key to unlock a chamber with the Lightning Scorpion Talisman item (strengthens lightning attacks, lowers damage resistance).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The next room is dangerous. In it, an enemy throws lightning bombs at you and the floor rises up to impale you on the ceiling spikes. Run straight ahead and save yourself on the ledge with the enemy.

Behind it, another Leyndell knight guards the lever to the boss door, but first take out the enemy behind the corner on the right.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

On the way back, you can take another detour via the floor area that moves upwards. Let the floor ride up and then drop down into the ankle-high water.

You will reach another vault full of undead and traps on the floor. At the back, two giant crabs emerge from the ground, which you don't have to defeat to flip the lever to the familiar area.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The crabs guard corpses with the Ancient Dragon Apostle's Cookbook, 1x Golden Rune (5) and 2x Magic Grease. Once you've seen everything, it's time for the boss in the catacombs.

How to beat the Wyndham Catacombs Erdtree Burial Watchdog in Elden Ring

The Erdtree Burial Watchdog in the Wyndham Catacombs is an old acquaintance. We already know this type of enemy from the Stormfoot Catacombs in Limgrave, the Cliffbottom Catacombs in Liurnia or the Impaler's Catacombs on the Tears Peninsula.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

This specimen behaves in exactly the same way and has no nasty surprises to offer. Apart from the fact that it spits lightning instead of flames.

Otherwise, its animations and attacks are the same as before, so you shouldn't have any major problems with this guard dog. Stick to the tried and tested tactics.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Your rewards for defeating the Wyndham Catacombs Erdtree Burial Watchdog are 12,000 runes and a Glovewort Picker's Bell Bearing (1).

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.