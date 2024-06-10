The Waypoint Ruins are a location in Elden Ring you come across in the eastern part of Limgrave.

The Waypoint Ruins is also where you can start Sorceress Sellen's questline, and activate her as a merchant to buy Sorceries. As a result, it's an important location to clear early on in Elden Ring

You can follow our short Waypoint Ruins walkthrough for help on how to get through it.

Elden Ring Waypoint Ruins location

The Waypoint Ruins in Elden Ring are located in the eastern part of Limgrave near Lake Agheel. To get to the Waypoint Ruins, here is the location on the world map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/From Software

Elden Ring Waypoint Ruins walkthrough

Don't be fooled by the pretty flowers on your approach, as these plant creatures are highly aggressive towards intruders. That said, the little ones are not your problem. While they can spray poison, they can't take many hits, and can be lured away from the mother plant.

Image credit: Eurogamer/From Software

The mother plant, however, is in a different league. If you stand at a distance, it charges lightning bolts around you, which strike shortly afterwards. Get out of the way of these markings on the ground so you avoid taking damage unnecessarily.

As you approach it, the flower closes and then releases poison into the surrounding area. Making Neutralizing Boluses is recommended as preparation for this battle, as they help keep the poison at bay. If you've yet to learn how to craft them, then it would be a good idea to hunt down the Armorer's Cookbook (2), which you can buy from the Nomadic Merchant located between Limgrave's Coastal Cave and the Fringefolk Hero's Grave.

Thankfully, the big plant doesn't have many ways to defend itself in close combat, and you can even break her stance, allowing you to go all in on your hits.

Once the plant has been defeated, pick up the Miranda Powder that it drops. You can also find the following the the area:

x1 Golden Rune (1)

x1 Immunizing Cured Meat

x2 Glowstone

After collecting these items, you can then use your horse, Torrent, to reach the staircase leading down to the Mad Pumpkin Head boss in the cellar.

Image credit: Eurogamer/From Software

You need to defeat the Mad Pumpkin Head in order to meet Sellen after your victory.