The wizard Thops in Elden Ring is an NPC in Liurnia.

He is located in the Church of Irith in the south of Liurnia in Elden Ring. You can reach this church in the normal way directly after defeating Godrick. You'll need to put in some work and find the second key to help this wizard.

With that in mind here's our Elden Ring Thops quest walkthrough.

Elden Ring Thops quest walkthrough

If you kill Thops instead of doing the quest then he'll drop:

500 Runes

Academy Glintstone Staff

Thops' Bell Bearing

You will also receive all these items if you follow Thops' short quest to the end.

First Meeting with Thops

At your first meeting, Thops makes a rather dejected impression and asks for 10 Runes in return for giving you access to his magic:

Thops is sitting in the church in Irith and looks rather dejected. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Thops as a Magic Teacher

Thops has a selection of spells in stock and will trade them with you:

Glintstone Pebble: 1000 runes

Glintstone Bow: 1500 runes

Starlight: 2500 runes

Talk to him again and he will tell you about the Academy of Raya Lucaria, the security measures at the entrance (blue runes) and that you need a Glintsone Key if you want to gain access.

You can find the first key to access the academy at the Glintstone Dragon Smarag north of the temple district. You will need this yourself (Thops will not accept it).

We find the key for Thops on a corpse in the beams of the academy. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Cross the academy to the Debate Hall section. There you can jump onto a roof and follow the area behind it until you find a second Glintstone Key.

Give this key to Thops and he will make his escape. In return, you will receive the Erudition gesture (which is important for some puzzles in the game). But that's not the end of it.

Where to find Thops after handing over the Glintstone Key

Naturally, the wizard makes his way to his beloved academy and that's exactly where you'll find him. Or what's left of him.

Here, we discover the remains of Thops. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You'll find Thops' body at a desk outside the building with the Site of Grace 'Schoolhouse Classroom', just a few meters away from the giant wheel of the Academy.

Loot the remains and you will receive Thops' Bell Bearing (for the Twin Maiden Cloaks in the Round Table Fortress to unlock his inventory), the Academy Glintstone Staff and the spell 'Thops' Barrier'.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

You can also return to the Church of Irith afterwards and see a scarab that drops the Thops' Barrier Ash of War when you kill it.

