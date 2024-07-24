The Stormfoot Catacombs in Elden Ring are a small dungeon in Limgrave.

Filled with plenty of creatures that want to stab you in the back or bring your adventure to a swift end, keep your guard up as you explore this Elden Ring dungeon.

Here's our Elden Ring Stormfoot Catacombs walkthrough.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elden Ring Stormfoot Catacombs walkthrough

You will find the location northwest of the Church of Elleh, exactly at this point on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Talk to the ghostly figure on the chair in the first corridor and proceed carefully into the room in front of you. Behind the corner on the left, a small gargoyle-like creature wants to stab you in the back.

Kill him and his colleague, who is using throwing knives, before you empty 2x Root Resin from the ribs of the corpse behind the chair.

The passage on the right leads deeper into the catacombs. Take 1x Grave Glovewort next to the coffin and continue through the left corridor (the large gate is opened from somewhere else with a lever).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Lure the two enemies from the larger room to the back and kill them one by one. You can then harvest 1x Grave Violet and 1x Grave Glovewort.

A flamethrower awaits you in the next corridor. Sprint into this corridor as soon as the flames have died down and take a short break in the corridor on the right (you have to go there anyway).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Behind the pillar from which the flames are coming, you will find the Prattling Plate 'Hello'. Continue through the passage on the right, where a flamethrower is also active.

Sprint to the ladder on the right and take a short break there, then there are a few options you can choose from:

Straight ahead behind the flamethrower is a chamber with two enemies hanging on the wall. Two more are crouching at the end in the side alcoves. Kill them (you can lure them into the flames) and you will find 3x Smoldering Butterfly and some materials by the corpse.

and some materials by the corpse. Go up the ladder on the right. Kill the enemies at the top and you can a) drop between the pillars on the left to the lever that opens the door to the boss. And b) loot a small chamber straight ahead, where you will find materials and the Wandering Noble Ashes.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The dungeon has now been explored and you can move on to the boss behind the massive door- the Erdtree Burial Watchdog.

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.