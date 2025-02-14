Elden Ring Nightreign's first network test suffers server issues due to congestion

UPDATE 2.30pm UK: FromSoftware has apologised for the failure of the network test and is considering additional sessions.

As shared in a post from FromSoftware Player Support, the later tests will continue as scheduled and the company will "proceed with improvement work".

As a result, it's "considering" holding an additional test. A similar post was shared on the Elden Ring account.

The first session of the #ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN Network Test has ended.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by the game server issues.

Work is currently ongoing to improve the stability of the Network Test.

An additional Network Test session is being considered.



We'll keep you posted on further updates.

ORIGINAL STORY 12.30pm UK: The first network test for Elden Ring Nightreign has suffered server issues and is unplayable.

The online co-op spin-off has a number of three hour long sessions over the course of the weekend, with the first meant to be from 11am - 2pm UK time today. However, server issues have meant players haven't been able to get past the initial menu.

FromSoftware Player Support has shared a number of messages, noting the server is "congested" before it restarted the server to solve the issue.

"Nightfarers," begins a post from the official Elden Ring account. "The Nightreign PlayStation servers are currently under maintenance. Work is ongoing to restore server functionality. Further updates will be provided. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Nightfarers,



The #NIGHTREIGN PlayStation servers are currently under maintenance.

Work is ongoing to restore server functionality. Further updates will be provided.



It's unclear how long it will take for servers to be reset, or if the remaining sessions will also be affected. After all, this is a network test - and the servers have clearly been tested.

I've contacted Bandai Namco for further details.

Myself, Eurogamer's Ian Higton and IGN's Jesse Gomez were planning to stream the game but have cancelled due to the server issues.

Players have been sharing their experience on social media and calling for FromSoftware to extend the sessions.

This was my view for over an hour of trying:

Image credit: Eurogamer

The test will continue over the weekend for those who registered, we have all the details of Nightreign session times.

To read about what you're missing, check out my hands-on preview of Elden Ring Nightreign and watch Ian's video above.

"As it stands, though, Nightreign provides a delectable hit of Elden Ring in a repeatable microcosm," I wrote. "It's got the difficulty, the levelling, the boss battles, and the sense of discovery, but all at high speed for a new type of challenge, while its grim enemy selection is like a best-of Souls mixtape I'm itching to replay."