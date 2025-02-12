Elden Ring Nightreign release date announced by FromSoftware

The release date for Elden Ring Nightreign has been announced.

The FromSoftware spin-off to its incredibly successful epic will be out on 30th May 2025 across PS4, PS5, Xbox consoles, and PC (Steam).

First revealed at last year's The Game Awards, Nightreign is a standalone online co-op game for three players, but with hints of Fortnite.

Players must survive a three day cycle, exploring a vast map of randomised elements and events, while a blue firestorm slowly closes in on players leading towards a boss fight.

Once players survive two nighttime boss fights, they will face one of eight Nightlords.

Since its initial announcement, further details on Nightreign have been revealed such as the inclusion of bosses from previous Dark Souls games and a poisoned swamp area through randomised map changes.

While three players are needed at all times, publisher Bandai Namco has confirmed solo players will be able to play either offline completely alone (without AI companions), or will be matched with others online to form a team of three. Players can queue online solo, as a pair (to be joined by a third), or as an established group of three.

I went hands-on with Nightreign recently and despite initial trepidation over a multiplayer-focused Elden Ring game, I came away impressed by its fast pace - thanks to its parkour system and streamlined levelling - and sense of teamwork against classic bosses.

"Nightreign provides a delectable hit of Elden Ring in a repeatable microcosm," I wrote. "It's got the difficulty, the levelling, the boss battles, and the sense of discovery, but all at high speed for a new type of challenge, while its grim enemy selection is like a best-of Souls mixtape I'm itching to replay."

Players can go hands-on with the same build themselves during the Nightreign beta test this weekend, at least for those who previously registered. The test will last from Friday 14th February to Monday 17th February as a series of three hour long sessions.

The beta test will include four out of the final eight Nightfarers, set playable heroes each with unique skills: Wylder (all-rounder), The Guardian (tank), The Recluse (mage), and The Duchess (rogue).