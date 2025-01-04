Elden Ring Nightreign has removed one of Elden Ring's most iconic features

Elden Ring Nightreign will not include the game's signature in-game messaging system because there will be "no time" to read or write messages.

Whilst Nightreign's announcement trailer featured plenty of familiar elements like sites of grace and Evergaols - as well as enemies from Dark Souls like The Nameless King from Dark Souls 3 - Elden Ring Nightreign director Junya Ishizaki has confirmed the studio is pulling its in-game communication because with sessions around 40-minutes long, there simply isn't any time to waste.

"You can still see the ghosts of other players, but the ability to leave messages has been removed," Ishizaki told IGN Japan via machine translation.

"The reason we removed the message feature is that in this game, where each session is about 40 minutes long, there is no time to write your own message, and no time to read messages written by others."

"The concept was to make a 'condensed RPG'. RPGs have their ups and downs, and players sometimes gain and sometimes lose," Ishizaki added. "I think the best part of RPGs is that all of these experiences ultimately come to fruition. In order to create a harmonious experience that allows players to experience the true essence of RPGs, each game took place over three days."

Interestingly, this means defeated foes will not revive during the match - not even when you rest at a site of grace - and although ashes will make an appearance in Nightreign, how they're "handled" will differ from the original Elden Ring game.

The interview also revealed that Miyazaki was involved "up until the creation of the initial concept" for Nightreign, but he has since stepped aside for the new director, who has been at FromSoft since 2011.

"Elden Ring spin-off Nightreign is a very exciting game that will excite players," Ishizaki concluded. "It will provide a sense of accomplishment and joy that is different from previous titles, so please look forward to it."

ICYMI, a network test for Elden Ring: Nightreign will take place in February, with registration beginning on 10th January.