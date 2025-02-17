Elden Ring Nightreign has confirmed DLC, but what could be included?

FromSoftware has confirmed Elden Ring Nightreign will receive post-release DLC, leading to speculation over what could be included.

Over on the game's Steam page, the description originally included the line "Additional DLC - Additional playable characters and bosses" (thanks PC Gamer), though this has since been removed.

The DLC will be available by Q4 2025, though no further details are known.

The Steam page went up alongside news of the game's release date and pre-orders beginning, all ahead of the network test that took place over the weekend.

The network test initially failed, with players unable to access the first session. FromSoftware was forced to reboot the servers due to congestion.

The rest of the test appears to have been a success, giving players a look at what to expect in the final game.

The test features four playable Nightfarers, but FromSoftware has confirmed the final game will include eight. However, it looks like more will be included in the forthcoming DLC.

It's hard to speculate on who these will be, considering we still don't know who the remaining four will be. The existing four from the network test - Wylder, Guardian, Recluse, Duchess - fit the typical all-rounder, tank, mage, rogue classes, but perhaps others will parallel the likes of the Wretch or Samurai classes from the base game.

As for additional bosses, there's plenty of potential for FromSoftware to add to the game, be that through additional Nightlords or special randomised events. We know already it's cherry-picking from across the Souls games - the network test included the Centipede Demon from Dark Souls 1, for instance, while the game's trailer shows The Nameless King from Dark Souls 3.

What we've seen so far, though, has been only the bosses leading to one of the eight Nightlords, so there's still potential for the likes of Malenia or Maliketh to show up in the base game. We've seen nothing of Shadow of the Erdtree though, so perhaps the DLC could add Messmer or other bosses from the expansion, alongside more enemies from past games?

As I mentioned in my Elden Ring Nightreign hands-on preview, there's plenty of potential for FromSoftware to expand the game into a full live-service offering with constant updates and challenges. However, the existence of (presumably paid) DLC suggests this will be a fixed release instead.

We'll know more by the time Nightreign releases on 30th May this year. Did you get into the network test? What did you think?