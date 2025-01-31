Elden Ring Nightreign beta test scalpers reckon you'll pay £400 for a free network test code

Elden Ring Nightreign network test codes haven't even been distributed yet, but a number of scalpers are trying their luck and listing their free, currently non-existent codes for hundreds of pounds on auction sites.

Whilst eBay has reportedly delisted some egregious auctions, you don't have to look very hard to find listings with Buy it Now prices of £150, £200, and even £400.

Although those lucky enough to have been selected don't yet have their codes to hand, scalpers are sharing screenshots of their FromSoftware email as "evidence" with promises that the code will be "emailed directly" when they're distributed on 11th February.

Image credit: eBay / Eurogamer

It seems Elden Ring fans aren't quite as rabid for these codes as scalpers would like, however; from what we can see, no one has actually bought one just yet.

The Elden Ring Nightreign beta test - available across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S - is scheduled for 14th to 17th February, and will run in three-hour blocks. On the 14th, the session will run between 11am and 2pm UK time, and there's two sessions on the 15th - 3am until 6am and again 7pm and 10pm. The session on the 16th will run between 11am and 2pm, with the final session on 17th running from 3am until 6am.