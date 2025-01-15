The Elden Ring Nightreign beta test has been revealed for February 2025 and registrations to potentially be a part of it are now open!

During this test, if you've been selected, you'll be able to play a part of the next game in the Elden Ring, (Elden Ring Nightreign) franchise ahead of anyone else in the world (aside from the other testers of course). Not only will you get a tantalising taste of what's to come, but you'll also provide crucial feedback in the development process.

Without further ado, here are the Elden Ring Nightreign beta test dates and times, as well as how to register for it.

On this page:

Elden Ring Nightreign beta test dates and times

The Elden Ring Nightreign beta test is running on four consecutive days in February 2025 at different times, so there's more than one opportunity for you to get stuck into it. All of the network beta tests will be three hour long sessions.

Below, you can find all of the dates and times for the beta test for your region. Please note that there are two different sessions running on Friday 14th February and Sunday 16th February too:

Friday 14th February

On Friday 14th February the first network test session will happen from 11am until 2pm GMT. However, if you're in the United States then this session will begin very early in the morning, but you will have another chance to play on Valentines day.

In other time zones, here's when the Elden Ring Nightreign beta is on Friday 14th February:

GMT - 11am until 2pm

- 11am until 2pm CET - 12pm until 3pm

- 12pm until 3pm PT - 3am to 6am

- 3am to 6am ET - 6am to 9am

- 6am to 9am CT - 5am to 8am

If you live in the United States, due to timezone differences you'll actually be able to play the second network test session on Friday 14th February while the rest of the world will be playing on Saturday.

PT - 3pm to 6pm

- 3pm to 6pm ET - 6pm to 9pm

- 6pm to 9pm CT - 5pm to 8pm

Saturday 15th February

The second network test session is from 3am until 6am GMT if you're in the UK or Europe. If you're in the United States then please see above as this session actually happens on Friday for you.

In other time zones, here's when the Elden Ring Nightreign beta is on Saturday 15th February:

GMT - 3am until 6am

- 3am until 6am CET - 4am until 7am

Sunday 16th February (Session One)

The first test session on Sunday 16th February happens from 11am until 2pm GMT.

In other time zones, here's when the first Elden Ring Nightreign beta is on Sunday 16th February:

GMT - 11am until 2pm

- 11am until 2pm CET - 12pm until 3pm

- 12pm until 3pm PT - 3am until 6am

- 3am until 6am ET - 6am until 9am

- 6am until 9am CT - 5am until 8am

Image credit: Fromsoftware

Sunday 16th February (Session Two)

The second test session on Sunday 16th February happens from 7pm until 10pm GMT. Looking at all of the times listed below, this session as well as it's secondary one later on the same day are good choices for both players in the UK and Europe as well as the United States.

In other time zones, here's when the second Elden Ring Nightreign beta is on Sunday 16th February:

GMT - 7pm until 10pm

- 7pm until 10pm CET - 8pm until 11pm

- 8pm until 11pm PT - 11am until 2pm

- 11am until 2pm ET - 2pm until 5pm

- 2pm until 5pm CT - 1pm until 4pm

Due to timezone differences the final test session for the United States will also begin on Sunday 16th February:

PT - 7pm until 10pm

- 7pm until 10pm ET - 10pm until 1am

- 10pm until 1am CT - 9pm until midnight

Monday 17th February

The final test session happens on Monday 17th February from 3am to 6am GMT if you're in the UK or Europe. If you're in the United States then please see above as this session happens on Saturday for you.

In other time zones, here's when the Elden Ring Nightreign beta is on Monday 17th February:

GMT - 3am until 6pm

- 3am until 6pm CET - 4am until 7pm

Looking at the schedule, it seems the best Elden Ring Nightreign beta test date for will be the second session on Sunday 16th February. However, this is just based on the times shown, you may find one of the other sessions will suit your needs better.

How to register for the Elden Ring Nightreign beta test

Please note that this is just registering your interest in playing the beta, network testers will then be informed once and if they've been picked. The registration window ends on Monday 20th January

To register for the Elden Ring Nightreign beta test you need to head to the official registration page.

Once you're on the registration page after signing in, scroll down the page until you reach the 'Log-in or create account' option. You will need to make an account if you don't have one to access the beta test.

Once you've signed in/made an account the registration page will change and your first task will be to pick your platform. The choices are currently PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

When you've done that, answer the tickbox questions below your platform choice and select 'Validate' once you're done. You'll then be informed that you've registered for the network test - however this doesn't mean you've been chosen. You now need to wait and watch your e-mails to see if you get picked, if you do then congratulations!

Image credit: Eurogamer/Fromsoftware

That's it for now - good luck!