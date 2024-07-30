The Morne Tunnel in Elden Ring is a dungeon on the Peninsula of Tears.

Throughout this tunnel in Elden Ring you'll encounter ghouls and enemies that really want to make your life difficult. However, there's a boss at the end with very limited attacks which can make them quite simple to defeat.

Here's our Elden Ring Morne Tunnel walkthrough and how to beat the Scaly Misbegotten boss here.

Elden Ring Morne Tunnel walkthrough

You will find the location between the Minor Erdtree and the Ailing Village. Here is the location on the map where you can identify and enter the entrance to the tunnel:

During the elevator ride down into the tunnels, you can leave the platform and find a Smithing Stone in the side corridor.

Then follow the corridor down into a large room with several ghouls, who will become alert. Straight ahead is a ladder leading upwards, which ends in a dead end with an Explosive Stone and an Explosive Stone Clump.

Carefully balance over the wooden beam to the right, kill the slumbering monster and go through the passage next to it. Go down the steps to the abominations guarding a corpse with 1x Golden Rune (2).

The passage straight ahead (south) ends at a small hut with a treasure chest containing 1x Exalted Flesh. The corpse next to it has 1x Golden Rune (4).

In the small side shaft, which ends at a dead end, there are still 2x Large Glintstone Scrap.

Leave the area and march towards the north-west tunnels. The corpse next to the miners separates from 1x Stanching Bolus.

You will reach the large room that you could see earlier from above. On the right, there are a few ghouls hacking away at a corpse. You will find 2x Arteria Leaf there.

The passage on the left ends in a dead end with 1x Soft Cotton. The only remaining passage is the one on the right, behind the brute. It leads straight to the boss.

How to beat the Morne Tunnel Scaly Misbegotten boss in Elden Ring

The Scaly Misbegotten is the boss of Morne tunnels. It is a slightly more advanced version of the small enemies on the way here.

It wields a two-handed axe and performs sweeping attack animations that you can see coming. Dodge the wielder and you have an ingenious attack window, especially as the beast as a boss can't take that much at the start anyway.

The monster has to work really hard to land a blow which makes it easy to avoid the blow. Afterwards, always follow up with more attacks yourself. You can even knock the monster out with a shield counter.

Apart from that, the fight is unremarkable. Every now and then the monster gets carried away with a jump attack. Apart from that, it always uses the same attacks - not much else happens here.

Finish him off quickly to complete this dungeon, and your rewards will be 2000 Runes and the Rusted Anchor weapon.

