The Minor Erdtree Catacombs in Elden Ring are a location in the northwest of Caelid.

Be prepared - at the end of these Elden Ring Catacombs where not one but two Erdtree Burial Watchdogs are waiting for you.

Here's our Elden Ring Minor Erdtree Catacombs walkthrough, plus how to beat the Minor Erdtree Catacombs Erdtree Burial Watchdogs.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elden Ring Minor Erdtree Catacombs walkthrough

On the map you can see an earth tree (not far from the spot with the giant pot in front of the Colosseum) and a short distance south of its symbol you can enter the catacombs.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Use the platform behind the goblin to go down and take the passage to the east.

In the following room, watch out for the swamp that triggers scarlet rot and the blobs. In the middle you will find 1x Aeonian Butterfly and also 1x Grave Glovewort (3) and 1x Grave Glovewort (5).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The western corridor provides us with encounters with gnomes and 1x Grave Glovewort (3) . Behind it we find the lever to open the boss door, but watch out for the sneaky enemies in the room.

Then go back to the elevator, let it go up and drop under the platform.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

In the western corridor, beware of the scarlet rot and the blobs again. On the right is 1x Ghost Glovewort (4) and a narrow staircase next to it.

It leads into a room with three small crabs, 1x Grave Glovewort (4), 1x Golden Rune (4) and a ladder. Kill the enemies upstairs, follow the corridor to the east and collect 1x Grave Glovewort (3).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The corpse above the coffin leaves behind Imp Head (Wolf) and next to it you will reach the upper part of the known area. After the gnomes have left the world, you will find 2x Sacramental Bud and 1x Grave Glovewort (5).

Go back into the passage where you just turned right and head west. The remains on the left (3x Grave Violet) lure you into the good old Dark Souls trap from the shallows: A blob falls on your head.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The western corridor finally leads to the boss fight in the catacombs.

How to beat the Minor Erdtree Catacombs Erdtree Burial Watchdog in Elden Ring

The two guard dogs are nothing new - see Stormfoot Catacombs or Impaler's Catacombs - but are only difficult in that there are two of them (similar to the beastmen in Dragon's Den).

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Concentrate on one and take your chances without getting too cocky. The other guard dog will quickly be on hand to interrupt your combo.

Tip: If you use crystal throwing arrows against a guard dog, you can confuse it and it will attack the other guard dog.

One of the most useful moments is when they start to spit fire and shake their heads. these are valuable seconds to attack.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Now you have to deal enough damage and take out one guard dog quickly. The other one is much less of a risk for the rest of the fight.

Your rewards for defeating the Minor Erdtree Catacombs Erdtree Burial Watchdog are 7400 Runes and the Mad Pumpkin Head Ashes.

Need more help? Jump back to our list of Elden Ring bosses or our Elden Ring walkthrough.