Elden Ring has now sold 28.6m copies, outselling the Dark Souls series combined prior to release

Elden Ring has now sold over 28.6m copies worldwide, outselling the entire Dark Souls series prior to its release.

Announcing the news of spin-off game Elden Ring: Nightreign last week, publisher Bandai Namco revealed the new sales total for Elden Ring as of September 2024.

Back in June, the open-world epic had shipped 25m copies, meaning since the release of expansion Shadow of the Erdtree the game has sold an additional 3.6m copies - and even more since September.

Prior to Elden Ring's release in February 2022, the entire Dark Souls series had sold 27m copies combined, according to Niko Partners director of research and insights Daniel Ahmad.

Now Elden Ring alone has surpassed that total. https://t.co/Y8yLNzdhfZ — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 15, 2024

Now, the Dark Souls series has reportedly sold over 39m copies, suggesting Elden Ring has prompted a significant boost in sales of previous games.

In short, Elden Ring has been a phenomenal success for FromSoftware. It's now the 28th best-selling game ever, outselling the likes of Super Mario Odyssey, GTA: San Andreas, and Pokémon Sword and Shield.

Elden Ring: Nightreign was revealed at last week's The Game Awards: it's an online co-op spin-off set in a parallel world with roguelite elements as players attempt to outlast a three day-and-night cycle before facing the Nightlord.

A network test for Nightreign will take place in February next year, with registration starting on 10th January.