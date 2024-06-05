Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree's map will have same "sense of wonder and exploration" as base game

FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki has discussed the size of Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree and the desire for players to experience the same sense of discovery as that of the base game.

Previously, Miyazaki described Shadow of the Erdtree to Eurogamer as the studio's "largest expansion" ever: "In terms of pure surface area, you could think of something larger even than Limgrave in the base game," he said.

Following the latest previews, Miyazaki has discussed the DLC's size further with PC Gamer. "At the very outset there were a lot of possibilities, but one of the things that was determined very early on was that size," he said.

"We wanted that sense of scale for this map, because we wanted an experience for the player that was going to match that of the base game. We wanted them to experience that sense of discovery, and that sense of wonder and exploration again. We needed a map that was going to uphold that and bolster that."

Miyazaki also discussed the density of the map. Previously, he told Eurogamer the team "wanted to go more in depth and bring a denser richer level design", blurring the boundary between field and dungeon.

"Obviously it being exactly the same, but smaller, wouldn't quite cut it, so we wanted to approach from a sense of granularity, is the word we're using," he said. "How dense this map is, and the ratio of legacy dungeon to open field areas, and how they intertwine. This is something we wanted to explore anew in the DLC: In terms of recapturing that sense of scale but in a slightly different way with a slightly different granularity."

Eurogamer published its hands-on impressions with Shadow of the Erdtree this week, with Emma Kent describing it as "a FromSoftware greatest hits album". "It takes all the things that made Elden Ring extraordinary - its grandiose atmosphere, memorable boss fights and darkly humorous level design - refines these elements, and turns the volume up to 10," she wrote. "Better still, it gives you an even wider range of weapons and tools with which to explore these features."

Alongside the new martial arts fighting style known as Dryleaf Arts and a rewarding sense of discovery, Shadow of the Erdtree will also have a new levelling system called Shadow Realm Blessing that uses Scadutree Blessings to bolster damage dealing and negation as well as the power of summoned spirits.

FromSoftware recently released a new story trailer for Shadow of the Erdtree, detailing more of Miquella's journey that players will follow over the course of the DLC. It's set for release on 21st June.