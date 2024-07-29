The Cave of the Forlorn in Elden Ring is a location on the Mountaintops of the Giants (west side).

This Elden Ring Cave contains plenty of loot for you to find, but there are enemies along the way that include Boggarts, Rats, and a Land Octopus. At the very end, a Misbegotten Crusader awaits..

Here's our Elden Ring Cave of the Forlorn walkthrough and how to beat the Misbegotten Crusader boss here.

Elden Ring Cave of the Forlorn walkthrough

This means you must have access to the Consecrated Snowfield, which you can only enter with the Secret Haligree Medallion. The amulet can be used to enter the west side of the Mountaintops of the Giants, where you will find the cave in the east:

You will need two Swordstone Keys to open the entrance, which is also guarded by a full-grown Land Octopus.

Activate the Site of Grace 'Cave of the Forlorn' and collect 1x Golden Rune (7) next to the dragon. The view down through the ice is impressive. We'll get there shortly.

Behind it you will find 4x Freezing Grease and the path splits. The left passage leads behind some stalagtites to rats and boggarts guarding 1x Freezing Grease (in an alcove at the side).

Go back into the entrance area and take the other passage to the east and turn left at this point:

Behind the sleeping abominations you will find a corpse with 1x Nascent Butterfly . On the other side of the room is 1x Golden Rune (10).

Continue east to reach this room:

Use the snow-covered rock platforms on the right, jump over to the sparkling item and bag 1x Hero's Rune (2).

In the corridor to the north we meet a few sleeping abominations guarding 1x Rune Arc and 10x Spiritflame Arrow in the dead end.

Back in the familiar room, you can jump again in the western corner, drop down and reach the area below the ice (with the red jellyfish).

After five of these not exactly good-humored beasts, it's time to loot. Among the corpses we find 3x Miquella's Lily, 8x Crystal Dart and 2x Thawing Boluses.

Following the passage, there are more jellyfish on the kill list, next to a corpse with 3x Thawing Boluses. Drop into the hole next to it, collect 6x Frost Grease from the corpse on the ledge and the boss fight will take place at the bottom.

How to defeat the Cave of the Forlorn Misbegotten Crusader boss in Elden Ring

The Misbegotten Crusader is the boss in the Cave of the Forlorn.

However, the fancy name hardly disguises the fact that this is basically a lion-like monster. And we already know this boss from Castle Morne.

The extensive combos in particular make the boss fight more difficult than it needs to be.

Luckily, the beast can be upset with blows and its attacks can be interrupted. Get a ghost to give you some breathing space.

Use jump attacks when the opportunity arises and try to break the monster's stance.

If he raises his sword in a salute, a golden explosion will immediately follow. Get to safety or interrupt him during this animation.

Your rewards for defeating this boss are 93,000 Runes and the Golden Order Greatsword.

