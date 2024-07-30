The Altus Tunnels in Elden Ring are a small dungeon on the Altus Plateau.

This Elden Ring cave is a crystal mine that's filled with plenty of opportunities to mine resources and useful materials.

Here's our Elden Ring Altus Tunnel walkthrough.

Elden Ring Altus Tunnel walkthrough

You will find the location west of the capital and a little south-east of the 'Forest Spanning Greatbridge' Site of Grace. Here is the point on the map:

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Inside, take the elevator down and you will have discovered the next mine in the game. Behind the martyr's portrait, you can clean out a chamber on the right and find a treasure chest with 1x Rune Arc.

In the next room on the right are a few nasty crystal snails whose spitting magic attack can knock you off your feet. Flatten them from the entrance and take 8x Crystal Dart from the corpse.

Nasty little snails. | Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

The remaining path leads into the actual mine tunnels. Here, kill the small flying enemies as soon as they attack you and the busy workers if you like.

Up the stairs on the left at the end of the corridor, a spellcaster guards 2x Arteria Leaf. The path forks now, you can go right or straight ahead.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

As the path straight ahead leads directly to the fog gate with the boss, we'll leave it until the end. On the right, you will come to a huge cave, the upper end of which we already know from the Perfumer's Grotto, as well as the insect hanging there with the pincers that shoots at you.

Get to safety behind the root and kill the snails on the right guarding 1x Golden Rune (7). Then drop onto the root and you will reach the lower level.

Image credit: Eurogamer/FromSoftware

Two crystal snails are guarding a corpse with 6x Shimmerstone Remnants. Now follow the root upwards, where you will find the Arsenal Charm +1.

This completes the exploration of the room and the rest of the mine. If we take the remaining passage straight ahead, we can mine a few more materials and smash the slugs in front of the wall of fog.

If there's nothing more to do, there's no reason not to face the boss behind the gate - Crystalian.

