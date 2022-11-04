Best early Currys Black Friday deals 2022

Currys is one of the go-to UK retailers for anything tech related, with a huge array of TV and audio, PC, and console gaming products. They have good year-round savings and big discounts during sales, so we expect Black Friday 2022 to be no different.

Currys has already launched some early Black Friday bargains and we're updating this page with the latest deals as we spot them. We're also tweeting about them on our Jelly Deals Twitter account. You may also be able to save an extra fiver on selected products when using either the code "SWFNDD" or "FNDDGAMING" at the checkout and select free delivery.

Whether you're after a new 4K TV, gaming laptop or monitor, Currys will have a wide selection to choose from this Black Friday, alongside gaming accessories and smart tech. We expect there will also be plenty of games on sale plus bundles for Xbox Series X/S consoles, PS5 disc and digital consoles and Nintendo Switch consoles.

Today's best early Currys Black Friday deals

Read on ahead to find more of this year's best early Black Friday deals at Currys.

Early Currys Black Friday 4K TV deals

We're keeping our eyes open for deals on 4K TVs from Samsung, Sony, LG, and Philips. There's lots of different sizes, from 42-inch to 65-inch and larger, as well as different panel types like LED, OLED, and QLED so you can see everything in crystal-clear quality. Here are some 4K TV deals we've spotted so far on sale.

Early Currys Black Friday laptop deals

Laptops are a great bit of tech to look out for at Currys over Black Friday. Whether it be a MacBook or Windows laptop to make your work and productivity easier, or a gaming laptop with the latest specs to run the best games at high settings, there should be a deal you can make the most of. Here are some laptops we've spotted discounts on, as well as what we'd like to see included in the Black Friday sale.

Early Currys Black Friday console deals

Right now at Currys there are various Nintendo Switch games on sale, including new releases like Splatoon 3 for £36.99, Nintendo Switch Sports for £29.99 and more.

With the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 only starting to regularly stay in stock this year, we'd be surprised if Currys had any major discounts for the standalone consoles this Black Friday. The Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite could see some reductions in price, but they could also see some Black Friday bundles as well. To keep track of all the best console deals for Black Friday 2022, check out our pages on PS5 Black Friday Deals, Xbox Black Friday offers, and Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals.

Early Currys Black Friday gaming accessories deals

If you're planning on picking up any gaming accessories this Black Friday, Currys has plenty of bargains to choose between. From a new gaming headset, gaming mouse or keyboard, you can expect to land some big savings. Whether you're a console or PC gamer, there are plenty of great gaming monitors available at Currys, too. Here's some of the monitors and accessories we'd like to see on sale this Black Friday:

Early Currys Black Friday mobile deals

Phones keep getting more impressive, with bigger and brighter displays, longer lasting battery life, and more powerful processors. These come with a price though, and flagship phones are expensive, so waiting for Black Friday is a good idea if you want to get a new iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device for less. Here are some of the phones Currys has on sale ahead of Black Friday and the ones we expect to be on offer during the event:

Keep this page bookmarked as we are updating it regularly. Also be sure to follow the Jelly Deals Twitter for all the best deals from Currys and other retailers leading up to and during Black Friday 2022.

When do Currys Black Friday deals start?

Currys Black Friday deals will oficially start on Black Friday, which is on the 25th of November 2022. There are, however, some early Black Friday deals so check back regularly for updates.

What Currys Black Friday deals would we like to see in 2022?

Currys has a huge range of tech products. We'd like to see deals on 4K OLED TVs, laptops for work and gaming, discounts on consoles and console bundles, gaming accessories like headsets and mice, and mobile deals. We expect there will be deals on household appliances like washing machines and vacuum cleaners, too.

How to get the best Currys Black Friday deals

To get the best Currys Black Friday deals you want to be early when the deals go live before the best ones sell out. Keep this page bookmarked so you can source the best deals as they come out, and follow our Jelly Deals Twitter account where we'll post the best deals from Currys during Black Friday. You should also bookmark the products you want to see discounted in advance so that you access them quicker on the day and so that you don't lose track of what you actually want to buy.

Currys Price Promise is another way to get the best Black Friday deals. If you spot a product that's cheaper from any other UK retailer (online or in store), Currys will price match it! They'll even match discount codes. Currys will also refund you the difference, up to seven days after your purchase, so that you'll pay the cheapest price.