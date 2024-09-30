Early copies of Silent Hill 2 Remake are in the wild more than a week ahead of launch

Another day, another PSA: this time, it appears some stores have broken Silent Hill 2 Remake's street date, and retail copies of the seminal horror game are out in the wild.

Whilst some fans were already trying to avoid the clips and spoilers leaking out of officially-sanctioned hours-long streams, images purportedly taken of the physical release - featuring a disc with "There was a hole here. It's gone now" emblazoned across it, and reversible cover art - are popping up on reddit, as well as other social media sites.

Some of these posts have been accompanied by screenshots allegedly taken from the Remake that are not from any of the streams we've seen so far, nor are they images formally released by Konami.

Whilst it may seem a bit redundant to warn you about spoilers of a 20+-year-old game, don't forget that for many, this will be their first opportunity to play the horror for themselves.

Furthermore, Bloober Team recently teased that the Remake's running time is double that of the original game, and the official streams we've seen so far demonstrate that there's plenty of additional content and surprises... even for fans very familiar with the original game.

In other news, we now know Silent Hill 2 Remake will take up 50.5GB on PS5. Digital pre-orderers will be able to pre-load the game up to 48 hours ahead of release, so that's from midnight on 4th October for Deluxe Edition owners, and midnight on 6th October for the standard edition.

🚨 SILENT HILL 2



- 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 : 50.535 GB

- 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 : 1.001.000



- Standard 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 ($69.99)

Pre-Load : October 6 - Midnight

Release : October 8 - Midnight



- Deluxe 𝗘𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 ($79.99)

Pre-Load : October 4 - Midnight

Release : October 6 -… pic.twitter.com/H3YfdlaRiU — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) September 30, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A website unveiled to mark Silent Hill 2's anniversary last week has given us our best clue as to what unannounced Silent Hill game may be on the way: either a Silent Hill 4: The Room Remake or even a direct Silent Hill 4 sequel.

At first, the Silent Hill Historical Society website looks little more than a bit of fan service thrown up to celebrate Silent Hill 2's 23rd anniversary and the upcoming release of Silent Hill 2 Remake. But fans have been poking around the site and using its clues to piece together a new mystery.