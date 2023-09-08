EA Sports FC 24 pre-orders: price, release date, and where to buy each edition

EA Sports FC 24 is the upcoming football (or soccer) game from EA, and the first edition of EA Sports FC following the conclusion of EA's partnership with FIFA. It is set to release on 29th September for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Despite a new name, EA Sports FC 24 keeps the same formula as its predecessors. EA has retained its licences of more than 19,000 players, over 700 teams, over 100 stadiums, and over 30 leagues across the various game modes including Ultimate Team and Career mode.

If you want to buy any of the physical or digital editions of EA Sports FC 24 and get some bonus content, we've listed all the best places to pre-order the game down below, with all the different editions and what they include.

EA Sports FC 24 editions and bonus content

EA Sports FC 24 has two editions: standard edition and ultimate edition. Each edition has pre-order bonuses, with the ultimate edition giving you extra content on top. This year, Nintendo Switch users will have access to the same standard edition of the game as the other platforms, rather than a legacy edition, although there will be no ultimate edition for the Switch.

If you have an active EA Play subscription (£3.99/$3.99 a month), you can save 10% on your pre-order of EA FC standard or ultimate edition, or play it with an EA Play Pro (£14.99/$14.99 a month) subscription. You can see what each edition includes and costs by scrolling down or using the table of contents below:

EA Sports FC 24 standard edition

Pre-ordering the standard edition of the game will get you the base game, as well as an Erling Haaland loan player item for Ultimate Team, two ambassador loan player pick items for Ultimate team, unlocked playstyles slots in Clubs mode, additional player personality points in Player Career mode, and a 5-star coach available for hire in Manager Career mode.

Where to pre-order EA Sports FC 24 standard edition in the UK

Where to pre-order EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition in the US

EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition

Pre-ordering the ultimate edition will get you the base game and the same bonuses as pre-ordering the standard edition, but you will also get up to 7 days early access, 4600 FC Points for Ultimate Team, access to a Nike Campaign in Ultimate Team from 22 Sept to 29 Sept, Nike Ultimate Team campaign loan player item (24 matches), Nike x EA Sports FC Ultimate Team kit, and an untradeable team of the week 1 Ultimate Team player item.

Where to pre-order EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition in the UK

EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition - £100 on PlayStation store

Where to pre-order EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition in the US

EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition - $100 on PlayStation store

EA Sports FC 24 ultimate edition - $100 on Microsoft Store

We'll continue to update this page if any more retailers start taking pre-orders for EA Sports FC 24, or if there are any new pieces of bonus content being added ahead of release. To keep track of these, or if there are any new discounts on EA Sports FC 24 once it's released, follow the Deals topic on Eurogamer using the tags below so you can get notified when we write a new deals article.