EA says next Battlefield "expected" to release before April 2026

We might not have seen a whole lot of EA's next Battlefield game beyond the few seconds of pre-alpha footage shared this week, but it turns out it's probably not all that far away. The publisher has confirmed it expect the series' latest instalment to arrive before April next year.

EA shared the news as part of its third-quarter financial earnings report, saying its new Battlefield is "expected fiscal year 2026 release". That means the game should - all being well - arrive sometime between 1st April this year and 31st of March 2026.

Specifics remain limited, but EA last year confirmed the long-running multiplayer shooter series would be returning to the modern era for its next outing, and that it'd feature traditional classes and more focused maps - a clear indication it would be revisiting a tried-and-tested formula after shaking things up in 2021's poorly received Battlefield 2042.

That announcement also brought word EA planned to launch playtests for Battlefield's next instalmnt in order to "get the community back on our side" - and that initiative, now known as Battlefield Labs, was officially unveiled this week alongside some brief early gameplay.

The next Battlefield game is being developed by a huge group spread across four major EA teams, now working under the umbrella name of Battlefield Studios. That includes series creator DICE, splinter studio Ripple Effect, Dead Space Remake developer Motive, and Criterion - the veteran UK studio, which, as Eurogamer reported earlier this week, has now paused work on its next Need for Speed game in order to pitch in with the new Battlefield.

EA will be wanting to hit the ground running with the next Battlefield entry after it was forced to admit 2042 "did not meet expectations". The publisher also had a difficult 2024, and last month said EA Sports FC 25 and Dragon Age: The Veilguard "underperformed" as it lowered its financial forecast for the year.