EA Origin app shuts down in April, will not be missed

Origin, EA's universally-disliked PC storefront and launcher launched back in 2011, will finally shut down this year, on 17th April.

EA has, of course, long since replaced Origin with the EA App, which isn't much better.

From mid-April, any PC users still using Origin will need to switch in order to continue accessing their library of games and gameplay data.

In a statement on EA's support website, the publisher states that it is finally killing off Origin as "Microsoft has stopped supporting 32-bit software".

"If you use Origin, you need to upgrade to the EA app, which requires a 64-bit version of Windows," EA notes.

If you have a relatively new PC with a 64-bit version of Windows, downloading the EA App now and ensuring your game saves are ported over is probably a good idea.

Cloud saves should carry across automatically, though games without cloud support will need manual save migration.

Don't have a 64-bit PC? Then it's bad news. "To run a 64-bit version of Windows, make sure your PC has a 64-bit-capable processor," EA helpfully states. "If your PC doesn’t have one, you'll need to use a newer computer to play your games on the EA app."

EA typically also now launches its PC games on Steam, of course, including last year's Dragon Age: The Veilguard and EA Sports FC 25.